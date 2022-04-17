Bowling Green – On Saturday, April 16, 2022, God called Pastor Jimmy Ray Williams home and he heard the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” He’s home! Pastor Jimmy was married to Joan Simmons Williams for 50+ years and is the father of son, Shannon Williams (Sharon), and daughter, Tonya Bartlett (John), and papa to five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also a brother, uncle, pastor, and friend.
Born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Curtis & Lorene Williams, Jimmy was one of nine children. He attended Tennessee Temple University and served for 39 years as a pastor in three different churches in Tennessee and Alabama and youth pastor for ten years in Kentucky. Pastor Jimmy also served and ministered in the prison ministry for 25 years. On five different trips, Jimmy & Joan had the opportunity of ministering and teaching on the mission fields in Costa Rica and Guatemala. Jimmy loved God, people, gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.
Pastor Jimmy has been an encourager, minister, mentor, and friend. A graveside service will be held to celebrate his homegoing on Wednesday, April 20 at 1:00 PM CST at the Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Billy Graham Cove Ministry, designated to Pastoral Renewal Retreat. https://thecove.org/donate/.
