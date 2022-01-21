Smiths Grove - Jimmy Roger Dickerson, 79 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 surrounded by family at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Otis and Eva Bratton Dickerson. Jimmy was a member, deacon and Sunday School teacher at Shiloh General Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing and singing gospel and bluegrass music all around the country. Jimmy was an auto parts manager for Leachman Motors, Napa and Martin Oldsmobile Cadillac.
His survivors include his wife, June Dickerson; two daughters, Glenna Miller (Richard) and Rebecca Boone (Brandon); and one son Kelly Roger Dickerson; five grandchildren, Kyle, Chandler and Connor Miller, Preslee and Gracie Boone; one sister, Glenda Vincent; two nieces, Melissa Beckham (Chris) and Michelle Jones (Jackie) and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.
