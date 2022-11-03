Bowling Green - Jimmy Simmons, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022. Jimmy was a Kentucky native who was born to Nina and Johnny Simmons. He was graduated from Bristow High School before becoming a systems analyst for the CDC.
Jimmy married his bride, Ethel, and over the next 60 years they went on to have four children, 14 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Jimmy enjoyed a good joke, family gatherings that usually ended in a card game, and traveling the world with his wife.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Ethel and his children - Debi, Barry, Calvin, and Tonya - as well as all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The obituary was provided by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.