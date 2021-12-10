Smiths Grove - Jimmy Wayne Hogan, 63 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Medical Center.
He was a son of the late Harold Wayne Hogan and Georgia Strode Carter. He was an employee of Hill Motley Lumber Company. Jimmy enjoyed all kind of sports and music. He enjoyed playing his guitar.
His survivors include his wife Laura Hogan; two children, Stephen Hogan (Sherry) and Jessica Hogan (Craig Childress), Brantley Wetherington (Amanda) and Bryan Wetherington (Morgan); five grandchildren, Hannah Hogan, Alexander Hogan, Colin Hogan, Brooklynn Wilson and Cayleb Childress; one sister, Penny Harper (Robert); one brother, Steven Tolle and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 12-2 p.m.
The family request donations be made in his honor to the Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, Ky 42101
