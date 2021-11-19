Auburn - JoAnn Chyle age 80 passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her home. JoAnn was born in Logan County, Kentucky on March 17, 1941 to the late Walter and Gracie Lue (Farmer) Powell. She was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church, formerly worked with E.R. Carpenter Company, Auburn Hosiery Mill and retired from the Minit Mart in Auburn where she was a Cashier. JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Roger Glenn Chyle, three brothers; Carmen Powell, Harold Powell and Lewie Powell and a sister Mary Ruth Hunton.
JoAnn is survived by her son Kenny Chyle (Wanda) of Rockfield, her daughter Phyllis Ballance (John) of Auburn, Brother Ray Powell of Russellville, two grandchildren Christy Potter (John) and Allison Taylor, four great grandchildren; McKall Creek, Raelie Potter, Brenlie Potter and McCoy Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for JoAnn Chyle will be conducted Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Chris Odle and Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating and burial to follow in the Cave Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Sunday from 8:00 A.M. until funeral time at 2:00 P.M.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to all of her caregivers over the past eight years.
Pallbearers; McKall Creek, John Ballance, Robbie Taylor, Jimmy Rogers, Jerry Haley, John Potter and McCoy Taylor.
