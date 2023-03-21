Bowling Green – Jo Ann Dalton Carson, age 81 of Bowling Green, passed away on March 20, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green following a lengthy illness. She was born in Butler County on January 15, 1942 to the late Luther and Lattie Raymer Dalton. Jo Ann and her late husband, James Ray Carson, had been married for 59 years.
She is also preceded in death by sisters Eva, Pauline, and Emma and brothers Randy, Hayward, Dallas, Conrad, Denzil, Landon, George, Bruce, and Brice, and son-in-law, Ivan Overton. Jo Ann was baptized at a young age by B.G. Hope, minister of Twelfth Street Church of Christ in Bowling Green. She had been a member of Delafield Church of Christ for the last 50 years. She loved and trusted the Lord with her whole heart. Jo Ann was a sweet and kind daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She faithfully and lovingly cared for many around her, including her bedfast father until his death in 1995, and then she cared for her husband, James, who passed away in 2016 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Jo Ann was cheerful and loving “Majo” to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never failed to bake a pie or cake or bring a treat when visiting them. Jo Ann is survived by daughter, Cathy Carson Overton (the late Ivan); son, James Todd Carson; daughter-in-law, Teresa Harrison Carson; grandchildren, Brandon, Holly, Ben, Amy, Ally, and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Parker, Evan, Kate, Grace, Andrew, and Harper; and sisters, Glenda Garrett, Brenda Rupar both of Bowling Green, and Era Blunk of Louisville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery.
