Bowling Green – Jo Jean Tucker Morrison, 84, of Bowling Green entered into rest on December 18, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Jim Clark Tucker and Naomi Gale (Dotson) Tucker.
Jo Jean was born on January 14, 1938 in Warren County, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” C. Morrison, Jr. Jo Jean was a retired tobacco grader with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and also worked at the Warren County Clerk’s Office, as well as First Federal Savings and Loan. She loved to bowl and travel. Jo Jean was a member of Three Springs Baptist Church, and enjoyed taking part in church activities and being part of the Women’s group.
Jo Jean is survived by her son Jimmy Follin (Darlene), a daughter Nancy Bryant Holland, her sister Pat Tucker Sharer (late Bill Sharer), a brother Dale Tucker (Peggy); 3 grandchildren; Randy Sears, Billy Joe Follin and Jamie Rector (Bobby), 4 great grandchildren; Macy Follin, Tyler Rector, Briley Sears and Raidyn Sears, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM and Wednesday from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Three Springs Baptist Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.