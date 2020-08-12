Alvaton - Jo Nell White Howard age 75, of Alvaton, passed to Heaven Tuesday at her residence peacefully surrounded by her loving family. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Osbay and Jewell Bray Shirley. She was a retired Service Industry Administrator at Western Kentucky University.
Jo Nell was survived by her husband of 56 years, J.C. Howard. Her three children, Kim Howard Hoover (Jay) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jamie Howard (Kim) of Bowling Green and Katrina Howard Arnold (Keith) of Nashville, TN. Along with her beloved companion and protector Little Bit. Eight grandchildren, Kristi Hoover Oakes, Briana Hoover Shelton, Erin Hoover, Zachary Howard, Michael Howard, Ava Howard, Alex Slocum and Austin Jackson. Two great grandchildren, Clayton Shelton and Jaylen Oakes. Several cousins, nieces, nephews, great friends and her softball family.
Special thanks and appreciation to all the nurses and staff of Hosparus for Blessing us to have her at her home with all her loved ones.
COVID 19 has taken our opportunity to hug and share memories with her many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.