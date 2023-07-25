RICHARDSVILLE – Mrs. Joan Carol Sandidge, age 82, of Richardsville, KY, passed peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday, July 21, 2023. The Warren County native was born December 23, 1940, to the late J.C Whalin and the late Beatrice Hines Whalin.
Also preceding her in death are two brothers, Gary Whalin, Sr., and James C. Whalin, Jr., and her husband Charles Sandidge, who she was married to for 55 years before his passing in 2012.
Carol was a graduate of Richardsville High School and attended classes at the Kentucky Banking Institute. Carol spent many years working at American National Bank and Fruit of the Loom cooperate office before retiring. She was a loving and kind friend to many co-workers at both places.
She was also a devoted member of Mount Zion Church of Christ where she had attended since she was an infant. She loved the Lord and could be found many days reading and studying her Bible.
Carol treasured her three grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She loved to travel but was happy to just go for a ride through the countryside.
Leaving to treasure her memory are her children, son, Greg Sandidge (Anita), daughter, Gina Brandon (Neal); grandchildren, Dylan Sandidge (Kayla), Allison Sandidge (Garrett), and Gabe Willoughby (Madison) all of Bowling Green, KY; her sister, Melodye Whalin of Bradenton, FL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In honor of her memory, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Church of Christ in Richardsville, KY. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
