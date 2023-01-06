Athens – Joan Ditto Berryman, age 84, died on December 31, 2022, at her home in Athens, Georgia. She was a resident of Athens for the last 62 years. Joan was the older of two children born to John K. Ditto and Ann K. Ditto of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the widow of Charles (Chuck) R. Berryman.
She is survived by her brother J. Kane Ditto and his wife Betsy Martin Ditto of Jackson, Mississippi; nieces Margery Van Meter (Chad) and Anna Peterson (Justin), both of Jackson, Mississippi; nephews John K. Ditto III (Laurel) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Martin Ditto of Washington, DC; and nine great nieces and nephews.
Joan received a BA degree from Centre College, Danville, Kentucky, in speech and drama as well as M.Ed. and Ed.D. degrees in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Georgia. She served as a supervisor and director of the University of Georgia Speech and Hearing Clinic and member of the Speech-Language Pathology faculty until her retirement. After retirement, Joan continued enjoying her love of tennis and her dogs. She also became involved in various volunteer groups including the Council on Aging, the Jeannette Foundation and Athens Regional Hospital.
She also spent several months a year with her family in Jackson, Mississippi. She wanted the “young ones to know Aunt Joan.” She was deeply appreciative of the love shown to her by her Jackson family. The above text was drafted in large part by Joan because she wanted everything taken care of when she died. Her family adds the following: Joan was a unique and interesting person. She held firm political, spiritual and cultural viewpoints and was willing to share them. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved the University of Georgia and was always interested in what her nieces and nephews were up to. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
We want to thank Samantha Carruth for taking such good care of her. A memorial service honoring Joan’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, it was Joan’s wish that you make a contribution to the University of Georgia Speech and Hearing Clinic, c/o the University of Georgia Foundation, 394 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, Georgia 30602 or the Mississippi chapter of JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), PO Box 1302, Madison, Mississippi 39130. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.