Charlotte – Joan “Joanne” Ruff, 85, went peacefully home to her heavenly Father on December 28, 2022. The youngest of eight children of Alberta (Burch) and Nelson Fleenor, she was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she attended parochial and public schools and Bowling Green Business College. She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson and Alberta (Burch); siblings Nelson Jr., Angela, Martha (Gibbs), Kenneth, Francis, and Robert. While living in Louisville, Joanne met her future husband Ed whom she married in 1964. They started their married life in a New Jersey suburb of New York City. In 1976 the family relocated to Charlotte, NC where Joanne continued to focus her attention on raising their four children. She was later blessed with seven grandsons whom she loved dearly and enjoyed spoiling whenever she could. Quality time with family was Joanne’s number one priority , and she loved maintaining connections with her far-flung siblings and their families living in other parts of the U.S. Ed and Joanne had a home on Lake Norman, and it was there that Joanne glowed when family and friends came to visit and stay. She loved to host and as a result, her family now has amazing memories of lake house summer vacations. Joanne’s Catholic faith was her rock, and she demonstrated that faith through action, giving freely of her time, talent, and treasure to anyone in need. She was an active member of St. Ann’s Parish for 20 years where she served on the Parish Council and School Board, and sang with the Church Choir. Later, at St. Gabriel Parish she volunteered for Perpetual Adoration and Right for Life activities. She also participated in the Meals on Wheels program for many years. Joanne is survived by her husband Ed, children: Michael (Jenifer), Karen Snell (Jeff), Carol, and Laura; seven grandsons: Evan (Ruff), Jack, Connor, and Matthew (Ruff), Thomas, Jacob, and Ryan (Snell); sister Patty Day and numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished dearly. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte NC. The Rite of Christian burial will be follow immediately at Belmont Abbey Cemetery in Belmont, NC. On Wednesday, January 4th a rosary for Joanne will be held from 4:30-5:00 PM followed by Visitation until 7:30 PM in the Activity Center of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations could be offered to the Alzheimer’s Association. Make A Donation Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Funeral Homes
“Offering Compassionate Service and Advice during the most difficult of times.” The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funera…