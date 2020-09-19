Bowling Green - Joan Taylor Watson passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Clark and Mary Shults. Joan was born in Greencastle, PA. Joan was a graduate of St. Cecilia's Academy in Washington D.C. and American University, with a BS in psychology. She loved animals, gardening, boating and going to the beach.
Joan is survived by her husband of 35 years Robert Watson, MD, a daughter Laura Rogers-Evdemon, a son Jeffrey Rogers, two grandchildren; Katie and Michael Evdemon.
A Memorial Service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.