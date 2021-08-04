Bowling Green - Joanie Lee Ray, 85, of Bowling Green passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born in Old Hickory, TN on October 27, 1935 to the late Joe Patterson and Ruth Gunn Lee.
During her tenure as a Christian, she taught Sunday School for 48 years. Most of those years here in Bowling Green were at the Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. Her health prohibited her from serving this way at the South Warren Church of Christ. She helped further the cause of Christ in other ways.
Joanie is survived by her husband Jack Ray, three daughters; Robin Windsor (Danny), Kimberly Heffner (David) and Janiece Blackburn (Todd), her brother Jerry P. Lee (Linda), grandchildren, Leah Isenberg (Kevin), JoAnn Keeton (Joe), Brenna Thomas (Caleb), Faith Saldaña (Geovanny), Brett Heffner, Melanie Blackburn, great grandchildren, Sarah, Joseph and Jimmy, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. There will be a private burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foundation Christian Academy.