Bowling Green - Joann Boston Smith, 84, of Bowling Green passed away July 14, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Edmonson County native was the daughter of the late Lola Jewell Paxton Atnip and Bennie Dale Boston. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carroll Roger Smith.
Mrs. Smith worked for Bowling Green City Schools in the cafeteria and loved her co-workers and the children she served. She was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church from 1963 to 2000 and is presently a member of Lifeway Community Church. She enjoyed ... life.
She is survived by one son, Roger Kruse Smith (Bonnie); three daughters, Molly Smith Spurgeon (Bill), Natalie Smith Clemmons (Kevin), and Valerie Smith Sharber (Matt); one sister, Jean Hinton; ten grandchildren, Justin Smith, Savannah Grimmett (Wes), William Hunter Spurgeon (Paige), Alex Jane Clemmons Massey (T.J.), Evan A. Spurgeon (Meghan), Kacy Clemmons (Raven), Madison Spurgeon, Hannah Ruth Clemmons, Connor Willis (Brittany), and Caroline Sharber; eight great-grandchildren, Ella Rae Mercer, Ivan Willis, Lily Willis, Addilynn Willis, Lyla Jane Massey, Tilly Jo Massey, Nash Kevin Clemmons, and Paxton Kate Clemmons.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be private. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913.
