Bowling Green – Joann Brower, 87, of Bowling Green, KY, departed her earthly home on Monday, November 28, 2022, to be with Jesus for eternity. She was surrounded by her family.
The Carlyle, IL native was the daughter of the late John and Opal Broeckling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brower; brothers, Robert Hetzel, Sr. and James Broeckling; sister, Mary Alice Schaeffer; sister-in-law, Mary Hetzel; nephews, Robert Hetzel, Jr., Richard Hetzel, Todd Brower, and Phillip Koehler as well as one aunt and uncle. Mrs. Brower was a member of Hillvue Heights Church. She loved Jesus and her family tremendously. Joann sold Avon for 40 years and enjoyed working at McCay & Associates for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Starr, Nancy Jansen (Steve), Terri Brower; nine grandchildren, Lisa Wilkerson, Teresa Simonton, Dustin Ilges, Ethan Jansen, Gerod Jansen, Amber Miller, Cody Phelps, Dylan Basham, & Elijah Basham; 13 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild, as well as Brother-in-law, Richard Brower and his wife, Linda; and several nieces and nephews.
She had many life-long friends, including her lunch bunch, Marsha, Debbie, Austin, Ruth Ann and Peggy.
After retirement, Joann moved to Charter Senior Living where she enjoyed front porch sitting with her friends, Carol and Carmen, and spending time with a very special caretaker, Aida.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Friends may visit with the family Thursday, 3-8 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
