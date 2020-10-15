Bowling Green - JoAnn Currier passed away quietly in her home on Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020. Born October 29, 1941 in New Orleans, LA, she was the only child of George and Josephine Smith.
Growing up, she was affectionately called "Baby" by her parents and grandparents. She was married to Vincent Currier, a physician (deceased), and is survived by two sons, Christopher and Andrew. During her life, JoAnn served as a medical assistant to Vincent, opened flower, gift, and art shops, ran for the Florida House of Representatives, and wrote for her local newspaper (she was in Plains, Georgia when Jimmy Carter first announced his run for president). She became part of the newspaper press pool that followed Carter through his election and beyond. She continued her work into the Reagan and Bush presidencies.
In the 1980's, JoAnn founded a missing children's organization called Child Keyppers, taking her across the US and Canada helping families reunite with their children, and which led to an appearance on Oprah Winfrey and the production of a child safety album in 1985 titled Safety Keys for Safety Wise Kids (where she appears on the cover). Most of these events were prior to her move to Bowling Green, KY, where she soon was a pillar of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, opened Yesteryear Country Store in Flea Land, and became the loving "mom" of the Flea Land family and to those who regularly shopped there. JoAnn will be sorely missed by all her extended family.
A funeral mass will be Tuesday, October 20th at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with final internment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of JoAnn to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.