Bowling Green – Joann Hall, 95, of Bowling Green passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Auburn, Kentucky on April 2, 1927 to the late Geneva Maxwell Hall and Everett Bluford Hall.
As a young woman Joann enjoyed a groundbreaking career in broadcast radio and magazine publishing. She retired from Western Kentucky University Library Services in 1992. She was past president and Woman of the Year (1967) of the Bowling Green chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and listed in Who’s Who of American Women (1985-1986).
Joann was a devoted member and Elder of the Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Through a lifetime of faith and service, she mentored many young people, leaving a legacy of how a true Christian woman allows actions to speak louder than words.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Rudolph (Susan) of New Orleans and a great grandson, Collin Caruso of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was predeceased by her grandson, Chris Caruso.
Visitation will be held at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a graveside service at Auburn Cemetery to follow. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to the Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church memorial fund.
