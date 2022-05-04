Bloomington – Joanna R. Duhaime, 66 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:26 am Tuesday May 3, 2022 at her residence.

Joanna was born June 20, 1955 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of David & Fonita (Lane) Lamport. She married Patrick Duhaime on November 18, 2011, He survives.

She is survived by one son: John (Sheena) Hammers, three step-children: Jason (Megan) Duhaime, Jamie (Jeremiah) Johnson & Jeffrey Duhaime; 2 grandchildren: Sean & Sophia Hammers and 6 step-grandchildren; one sister: Meredith (Dave) Hayes; two half-brothers: Jerome (Karen) Ingels & Jamie Ingels; one step-brother: Jordan (Le Ayn) Ingels; and one step-sister: Jill Ingels

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son: Michael Hammers and two brothers: John & Donald Lamport.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family graveside will take place in Rochester, KY. At a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL., is in charge of arrangements.

