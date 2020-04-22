Bowling Green - JoAnne Gabbard, 88, of Bowling Green, formerly of Hopkinsville and Greenville, passed away Sunday, April 12 at her home of natural causes. Mrs. Gabbard was born January 24, 1932 in Muhlenberg County to the late Joseph O. and Opal Young Noffsinger. She was a retired educator. She began teaching in the Muhlenberg County School system, spent most of her career at the Hopkinsville Community College as an English and Communications instructor, and ended her career at Western Kentucky University. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Bowling Green. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gabbard is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Wayne Gabbard; infant brother, John Young Noffsinger; sister, June Tafel; and son-in-law, Jimmy Nolen Neighbors.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Neighbors of Marietta, GA, her son and daughter-in-law Paul and Twyla Gabbard of Greenville, four grandchildren, Susannah Neighbors, (Kris Llewellyn) Nolen Neighbors, Joe (Chloe) Gabbard, Sara Gabbard; and one great grandchild, Clementine Gabbard; her sister, Jean Brown of Hopkinsville, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, her sitters, and Tina Lawrence of Bowling Green, for her loving care and attention.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel
