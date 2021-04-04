Bowling Green - Joanne Goode Pitcock, age 80, passed away Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Temple Hill, Kentucky native was the daughter of the late Bausley Clayton Goode and Delsie Mae Goode. She was preceded in death by one son Jefferey Lynn Williams and one brother J.R. Goode.
Joanne worked for BGMU for 29 years. She was a founding member of the Happy Bookers Book Club and a member Hillvue Heights Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, cross stitch and puzzles and was an avid UK fan. Most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Larry Pitcock, two daughters; Denise Yates (Marty) and Pam Pitcock Meranda (Byron), one sister; Billie Carpenter (Bill), two brothers; Donald Goode (Jo) and Douglas Goode (Betty), three grandchildren; Brandon Yates, Kadie Jo Yates and Cheyenne Meranda, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Tuesday April 6, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Wednesday April 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM followed by burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.