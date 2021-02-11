Bowling Green - Joe B. Lowe, 84, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
The Three Forks native was born August 24, 1936 to the late Henry and Louise Duckett Lowe. He was also preceded in death by his son, Barry Lowe. Joe was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church as well as a Gideon and member of Odd Fellows Aeolian Lodge No. 51. He retired as a lineman from BGMU after 27 years of service. Joe was proud of his work in the mission field throughout the Caribbean where he helped build homes and places of worship.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley Hood Lowe; daughters, Pam Winston (Doug), Kelli Embry (Matt), and Julie Browning (Kish); two precious grandchildren, Addison and Jack Browning; brother, Philip Lowe (Suzon); sister, Artie Grinstead (Bobby); and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with visitation from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road, 42104.