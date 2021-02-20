Bowling Green - Joe D. Bryant Sr., 84, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully, Friday February 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his five children. He was born May 1, 1936 to the late Ray & Zoie Moore Bryant.
Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life of 56 years, Sue Wiseman Bryant, and his brother Ray Bryant. Joe graduated from College High School and attended Western Kentucky University before serving in the U.S. Army. He then returned to Bowling Green where he opened Ray Bryant and Sons Feed and Hardware with his dad and brother and continued his business of over 40 years until his retirement.
Joe lived his life enjoying his family, and his continuous "full" home of family and friends. Survivors include his five wonderful children, daughters Kim Bryant and Jamie Bryant Puckett of Bowling Green, Robin Bryant Colvin (Keith) of Louisville, and Tiffany Bryant of Nashville, and his son Jody Bryant (Carrie) of Bowling Green. Eight precious grandchildren Houston Puckett (Brie), Cassady Puckett Goad (Grant), Bryant Colvin, Cade Colvin, Breece Bryant, Beau Bryant, Wick Dotson and Embree Dotson, and a sister Linda Ramsey of Bowling Green. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Private family service will be held at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church 807 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104.