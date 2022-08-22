Smiths Grove - Joe Dorsey Madison, 93, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Owensboro. He was born July 4, 1929 to the late Christine Dorsey and John Homer Madison, residents of Warren County. Joe was a lifelong member of the Smiths Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include Peggy Jo Madison Ranney, Patti Madison Sumner and husband Alan, Michael Alan Madison, and John Mark Madison and wife Imelda. Joe is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Will Ranney; Katy Doyle (Chris), Jacob Sumner (Natalia), and Thomas Sumner (Molly); Shelley Madison, Paul Madison, Jody Madison, Rachel Madison, Noah Madison, Ryan Little and Ciera Palmer; Kevin Calhoun, and 13 great grandchildren, and his sister, Mary Pat Morehead (Jim) . He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth S. Madison and grandson, Keith Calhoun.
A private family service was held with no public visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home.
To honor his life, donations can be made to Smiths Grove Baptist Church, 434 N. Main St., Smiths Grove, Kentucky 42171
