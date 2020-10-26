Alvaton – Joe Dunn, 72, of Alvaton passed away on October 25, 2020 at his residence after losing his battle with cancer “[Cancer does not care who it takes, who it hurts, or honor or love. It comes into your life and starts to break the threads that hold you and you are left to see the pieces of yourself slip away and dreams fade... [But] the end is when the most amazing thing happens, cancer loses its strength and grace appears. Grace and love won, not cancer. He was the son of the late James M. and Verneda Dunn. Joe was born in Warren County on October 5, 1948. Joe worked at Holley Performance for over 47 years. Joe loved raising cattle, farming, hunting,WKU basketball and football, cornbread and beans and more than anything else Joe loved his family. Joe attended Greenwood Park Church of Christ.
He is survived by Wife: Jackie Phelps Dunn, Daughter: Missy Dunn, Stepdaughter: Kim Baker, Stepson: Brad Phelps, Granddaughter: Mallory Logsdon, Grandchildren: Mallory Logsdon, Asher Baker, Ming Phelps, Wyatt Phelps, Lana Phelps, Greatgrandchild: Lincoln Logsdon, Brothers: James Dunn, David Dunn, Freddy Dunn. And lots of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM and Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.