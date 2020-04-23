Franklin, KY - Mr. Joe Edward Alford, age 82, of Franklin, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 8:06 AM at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. There will be a private family visitation and private graveside service at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Joe was born on October 8th, 1937 in Simpson County to the late Willard Alford and the late Carrie Perry Alford.
He is survived by 2 children, Joe Alford (Patty) of Bowling Green, KY and Chris Alford (Leslie) of Franklin, KY; 4 grandchildren, Christy Carter, Erin Spears, Brandon Kinnaird and Adam Alford, 7 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Turner of Franklin, KY.
Joe was baptized at Whites Chapel Church as a young boy. He belonged to the American Legion, Post 23 and was the oldest member. Joe worked for the Eaton Corporation for 32 years as a machinist.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Legion, Post 23, 208 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
