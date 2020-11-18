Franklin, KY - Mr. Joe Frank Kelley, age 84, of Franklin, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Joe Frank was born on August 6th, 1936 in Matlock, KY in Warren County to the late James "Vernon" Kelley and the late Novice Uhls Kelley. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Patsy "Pat" Kelley; 5 sisters, Allene Keeton, Bessie Mae Westerfield, Gene Doughty, Dorothy Kelley and Becky Upton.
He is survived by 2 sons, Brad Kelley (Susie) of Franklin, TN and Kent Kelley (Sina) of Franklin, KY; 5 grandchildren, Caitlin Kelley, Erin Kelley, Lauren Kelley, Klay Kelley (Taylor) and Kendra Bane (Dillon); 3 great-grandchildren, Braden Kelley, Ezra Kelley and Adalynn Kelley; 1 sister, Ruth Kelley of Bowling Green, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe Frank was a member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church in Warren County. He was a farmer all of his life. Joe Frank enjoyed fishing.
