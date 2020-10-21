Franklin - Joe G. Caudill, age 81 of Franklin, died Tuesday at his residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Friday at 11 am with burial to follow in the Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late James V. Caudill and Frances Edwards Caudill. Mr. Caudill was an Army Veteran serving in the Missile Department in Alaska. He was a member and deacon of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church and was an employee of Potter & Brumfield here in Franklin and served as a supervisor for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by a sister - Betty Hogan. Survivors include his wife - Phyllis Stringer Caudill of Franklin; children - Lisa Bowles (Phil) of Franklin and Mark Caudill (Penny) of Bowling Green; 2 sisters - Carole Browning of Franklin and Kay McCarty of Allen County; 1 brother - Jimmy Caudill of Woodburn; grandchildren - Tyler Caudill and Bailey Skinner (Ryan) all of Bowling Green, Josh Eden (Leslie) and Hunter Bowles all of Franklin, Deanna Vanminos (John) of White House, TN and Scott Bowles (Lindsay) of Lexington along with 7 great grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 pm until 8 pm Thursday and after 6 am Friday at Crafton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made a www.craftonfuneralhome.com