Bowling Green - Joe Garnett France, Jr, 72, entered into rest Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by a son, Troy France and a daughter, Nakia Rodgers both of Bowling Green. Funeral services 11:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cecelia Presbyterian Church, 716 College Street, Bowling Green, KY. Reserved for family and close friends. Burial in Brock Berry VA Fairview Cemetery # 2. Arrangements entrusted to Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel.