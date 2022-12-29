Alvation – Joe Hughes, 86, born and raised in Bowling Green/Warren County Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on December 28, 2022. He was a wonderful father, devoted grandfather and doting great-grandfather. He was a kind caring friend to many and a cheerful yet humble giver. In his early years and beyond, Joe was an exceptional football player both in high school (BGHS) and college (WKU). He is an Air Force veteran and retired from State Farm Insurance after 30 plus years. Joe was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Plano Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and a crossword puzzle enthusiast. But the hobby he loved most was dancing. Often you would find Joe on the square, at his “seniors” club, or at a wedding or party cutting a rug with his best friend and dancing partner Sharon Thomason. Also leaving behind to cherish beautiful memories are his children, Jody Hughes (Kathy), Lee Ann Pearson (Richey) and Susan Basham (Kenny). His grandchildren, Joey Hughes (Natalie), Bradley Hughes (Brooke), Daniel Pearson (Kari Jo), Caleb Pearson (Taylor), Hannah Hale (Brandon), John Pearson (Emma) and Brittney Basham. His beloved great-grandchildren, Audrey, Ava, Clay, Will, Henry, Nick, Marissa, Emmy, Cole, Kayim, Millie and Rex. His brother Roger Hughes, several nieces and nephews and Sharon’s son Eric. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Joan Stevens Hughes, his mother and father Clara and Henry Hughes and his sisters Dora Hudson and Louise Bohannon. We know for a fact that he is in heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and this is not a “goodbye”, but a “see ya later”! Visitation will be Monday January 2, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Fairview Cemetery # 2.
