Bowling Green - Joe Lawrence Johnson, 92, passed away July 25, 2022. Born in Warren County on August 23, 1929, he graduated from South Warren High School. Joe joined the Navy, serving on a destroyer in the Sea of Japan during the Korean War.
He married Betty Patterson Kellis on January 18, 1955, and became a family with her daughter Marsha. Joe and Betty had three more children. He spent 18 years in the Air Force, working on ICBM missiles in the midwest – Oklahoma, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Kansas – and with satellite systems that would eventually lead to the modern GPS system. After retiring from the Air Force, the family settled in Bowling Green, and he worked at Eaton Corporation for 20 years as plant electrician. Joe was an avid golfer, even returning to the links after bilateral knee replacements in his seventies.
He loved to fish and hunt and also bowled in a league for many years. After retiring, he and Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting Europe, Russia, Australia, and Alaska among their many destinations. His cousin Jack Daniels and wife Jerri were their traveling companions on many of those trips. Joe was an extraordinary mechanic, electrician, carpenter, and plumber who could fix practically everything. He served as a deacon of First Baptist Church for many years and treasured his First Baptist family. Joe was a friend to everyone; when you met him, you liked him.
Joe was preceded in death by Betty, his beloved wife of 67 years, and his youngest daughter Trish. He is survived by his children Marsha Bibby (Ed), Leisa Johnson, and Sam Johnson (Melissa); granddaughters Elizabeth Hathaway, Laura Bibby, and Leisa Carol Bibby; great-grandchildren Sarah Hathaway and Jarrett Branham; and his sister Bennie Cole. Visitation for Joe will be at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with a memorial service at 4:00.
