Bowling Green – Joe Lewis Barrett, age 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Edmonton, Kentucky native was born Saturday, October 2, 1926 to the late Joseph William Barrett and EvieChristine (Franklin) Barrett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bette Jane (Sanson) Barrett and his two sons, the late Mark and Brett Barrett.
Mr. Barrett was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving his country during World War II. He was an avid bicyclist, fisherman, hunter, and naturalist who had a heart for nature. He was a retired Realtor and Auctioneer from Century 21 Realty. He was a beloved son, husband, father and friend that will be missed by all who knew him. His memories will be cherished by all his dear friends and neighbors.
A graveside service will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery with military rites. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mr. Barrett’s memory to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. A special thanks would like to be extended to the staff at Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.