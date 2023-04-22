BOWLING GREEN – Joe Mitchell Motley, age 78, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky surrounded by his loving family. The Bowling Green native was born Saturday, February 10, 1945 the son of the late Graham Motley and Waif (Hogan) Motley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene (Holman) Motley; his siblings, Barbara Allen and Robert Motley.
Joe was a self-made businessman owning Century Construction where he specialized in Commercial Contracting. He was of the Christian Faith and member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green. He was a proud Bowling Green High Alumni Class of 1963.
Joe had a passion and love for his country, duck hunting and loved being on the lake. Above all of this, he was a hardworking family man that provided for his family as he was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.
His memories will be cherished by his children, Leigh Anne Massey (JV), Ron Taylor (Erin); his grandchildren, Corey Massey (Sarah), Levi Taylor and Carolina Mae Taylor.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Joe’s memory.
