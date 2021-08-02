Louisville – Joe Morris Phillips, 82, Louisville, KY passed away July 20, 2021, while surrounded by family in his home after an illness. Joe was born May 25, 1939, the youngest of five children, to Zelma Lee Phillips and Laurine Phillips in Lewisburg, KY in Logan County. He was a graduate of Lewisburg School and Bowling Green Business University. Having grown up a hard-working farm boy from west Kentucky, he went on to marry his college sweetheart, serve in the United States Army, have two children, and work in sales and management for many years before founding his own business in Chattanooga, TN, Mid South Mattress Company. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Fay (Turner) Phillips; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Sonja Phillips of Ringgold, GA; his daughter and son-in-law, Raenell (Phillips) Schroering and Jeff Schroering of Crestwood, KY; sister and brother-in-law, Jane (Phillips) Kelly and Col. Arthur Kelly of Bowling Green, KY; brother-in-law David Champer of Dalton, OH; grandchildren Nick, Jack, Kelcy, and Michael; nieces and nephews Susan (Ray) Dickinson, Sally Ray, Sam Phillips, John Phillips, Ashley (Champer) Bowen, Shawn Champer, and Jay Champer; many grandnieces and grandnephews; as well as numerous friends and neighbors who will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Robert (Bob) Phillips, Paul Phillips, and Helen Phillips. Having relocated to Louisville in 2020 from Tennessee, Joe and his wife, Fay, were long-time members of Christ United Methodist Church in Chattanooga. Joe was a Kentucky Colonel. His favorite activities always included his Welsh Corgi sidekicks. His hobbies over the years included woodworking, golf, landscape architecture, and home renovation. Joe loved to visit St. George Island, Florida, and the mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He served on the Cape St. George Lighthouse Restoration Commission. A memorial service to celebrate Joe’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. August 16, 2021 at Duncan Memorial Chapel, 5600 Old Floydsburg Rd., Crestwood KY 40014. A period of visitation will precede the service from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest adjacent to the Chapel in Floydsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Joe can be made to Hosparus Health Louisville, which provided such wonderful care to the Phillips family during Joe’s final weeks.
