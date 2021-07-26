Bowling Green – Joe Osterman, 77, of Bowling Green passed away July 25, 2021. Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 pm Friday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Friday at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 pm Friday at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.