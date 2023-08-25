SCOTTSVILLE – Joe Napier, 82 of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Scottsville, KY native was a U. S. Army veteran, retired truck driver for Ligon Transport, former newspaper carrier for The Daily News and lifetime member of Harley Davidson Owner’s Group and the NRA. He was a son of the late Robert Henry Napier and Beatrice Kathrine Wilson Kiousis.