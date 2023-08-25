SCOTTSVILLE – Joe Napier, 82 of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Scottsville, KY native was a U. S. Army veteran, retired truck driver for Ligon Transport, former newspaper carrier for The Daily News and lifetime member of Harley Davidson Owner’s Group and the NRA. He was a son of the late Robert Henry Napier and Beatrice Kathrine Wilson Kiousis.
He is survived by his wife: Shirley Napier, Scottsville, KY; 4 sons: Joey Napier and wife, Bess, North Olmsted, OH; Casey Napier and wife, Valerie, Pegram, TN; Boyd Bond and wife, Julie, Winder, GA and John Bond, Madisonville, KY;1 daughter: Tonya Billingsley and husband, Terry, Fountain Run, KY; 12 grandchildren: Nicole Napier, Amanda Napier, Britney Napier, Haley Napier, Kayla Chamberlain, Kyle Bond, Makenzie Bond, Joshua Bond, Krysten Bond, Robert Bond, Mason Click and Tamara Fisher; 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Bobby Leon Napier and his twin, Ronald Lee Napier.
Memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick officiating. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.
