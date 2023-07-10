BOWLING GREEN — Joe Claude Jean Frank Vallelonga, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 8, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 9, 1947 in Rennes’, France to the late Francesco Vallelonga and Angele’ Louise (Mauzarais) Vallelonga. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second loving mother, Carmela Vallelonga who raised him following the death of his mother.
Joe to many, husband to Sue and dad to Joseph and Angela but most commonly known to all as, “Pops.” He was ours, Kennon, Canyon, Joseph, Lillie and Emma were his sunshine every time they walked through the door and they were generous to share him with others who also loved him as “Pops.”
He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, and his colorful language. His cigarettes were strong and his circle was small. He wanted you to believe that he was a grumpy hard ass, but if you were in the circle you knew that was not true. He was the first to arrive and the last to leave on a job site many days and you could often find him in his beloved shop teaching all his boys anything he could. There will not be another made from this mold and our hearts are broken but we are so grateful to have the time we did with him and are so thankful for the memories of a man who taught us so much and loved us so hard.
His memories will be cherished by his wife of 51 years, Sue (Smith) Vallelonga; his children, Joseph Mark Vallelonga and Angela Carmelle (Vallelonga) Miller (Billy); his adored grandchildren, Alexander Kennon Young, Canyon Dial Miller, Joseph Taylor Vallelonga, Lillian Grace Miller, and Emma Beth Vallelonga; his sister, Maria Brennan; his brother, Gene Clond Paul Frank Vallelonga; his mother-in-law, Elma Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews and other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer service held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joe’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
