Bowling Green – Joe Richard Veluzat, Sr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the age of 90. Joe was born in Horse Cave, KY on October 6, 1930, to father Eugene Wade Veluzat and mother Willie Jo Farris Veluzat. Joe started making a living farming at an early age in Barren County. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Joe is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Byrd Veluzat; children, Jane Veluzat Morris and Joe Richard Veluzat Jr; and two sisters, Martha Love and Beverly Goodrum. A private family visitation and graveside service for Joe are planned with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.