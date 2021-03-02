Bowling Green – Joe Russell, 80, of Bowling Green passed away February 28, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. The Warren County native was born July 15, 1940 to the late Bennie Lee and Mary Gladys Warren Russell. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenny Joe Russell; brothers, L.W., Buford ‘Bud’, Charles, Bennie, Jackie, and Eddie Russell; and sister, Etta Mae Alford. Joe loved his family in addition to fishing, stock car racing, and keeping his yard manicured. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Mills Russell; sons, Denny Russell (Linda) and Lenny Russell; grandchildren, Ashley Costello (Chris Long), Janice Juarbe (Michael), Tyler Russell (Payton), and Joseph Russell (Tabatha); great-grandchildren, Ava, Chloie, Cassidy, and Charlotte; and brother, Marvin Russell. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Cherry’s Chapel Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS