Bowling Green – Joe Russell, 80, of Bowling Green passed away February 28, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. The Warren County native was born July 15, 1940 to the late Bennie Lee and Mary Gladys Warren Russell. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenny Joe Russell; brothers, L.W., Buford ‘Bud’, Charles, Bennie, Jackie, and Eddie Russell; and sister, Etta Mae Alford. Joe loved his family in addition to fishing, stock car racing, and keeping his yard manicured. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Mills Russell; sons, Denny Russell (Linda) and Lenny Russell; grandchildren, Ashley Costello (Chris Long), Janice Juarbe (Michael), Tyler Russell (Payton), and Joseph Russell (Tabatha); great-grandchildren, Ava, Chloie, Cassidy, and Charlotte; and brother, Marvin Russell. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Cherry’s Chapel Cemetery.