Bowling Green - Joe William Park, 87 of Bowling Green, Ky died January 6, 2020 at the Medical Center. The Lebanon, TN native was the son of the late Edgar Lee Park and Lucy Estell Thornton Park. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He served during the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart, UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, 3 Bronze stars, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Parachute Badge.
Mr. Park is survived by his children: Beverly Sanford, Bowling Green; Johnny Park, Old Hickory, Tn and Rebecca Diedrich and two grandchildren: Brandon Diedrich and Lindsey Diedrich.
Graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, January 9 at 2 pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com