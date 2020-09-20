Bowling Green - Joe William Taylor, age 85, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Margaret Lee Quinn Taylor.
He is survived by his two sons, Joe William Taylor II (Robbin) and Charles Quinn Taylor (Carrie), daughter Mary Taylor Kurtz (Todd), and Tran MyLe, whom he loved as a daughter. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Will Taylor; Dylan and Ethan Taylor; Sam, Savanna, Shepard, and Sawyer Kurtz.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he was cherished by his family. Joe was born October 24, 1934, in Glasgow, KY. He was the son of the late Stanton Taylor and Mae Carter Taylor. Joe was also preceded in death by his brothers: James Jernigan, David Taylor, Charles Taylor, and Jerome Taylor. He is survived by his brother, John Taylor, and sister, Idru Vibbert.
He graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1953. He joined the Army National Guard 623rd Field Artillery Battalion while in high school and served until 1961. He was discharged as a Sgt. First Class. Joe earned his degree from Bowling Green Business University (BU) in 1963 and became a Certified Public Accountant on February 14, 1964. He worked in various capacities in the banking and accounting industries, then founded his own firm, Joe W. Taylor, CPAs, in 1985. Joe retired from public accounting in 2015 after dedicating 51 years to the profession.
Through those years he developed many friendships that meant so much to him. Joe was a charter member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, where he served for many years as treasurer and as a member of the finance team. He was a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow and a dedicated member and long-time treasurer of the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club, where he was recognized for 25 years of perfect attendance. He also served for 14 years as commissioner and treasurer for the Warren County Water District. Joe was named a Kentucky Colonel in 1982 and was honored to be appointed as a delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business in 1995.
A walk-through visitation will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green. A private family graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to either Christ United Methodist Church, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, or Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, Ky, 42103.