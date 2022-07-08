Bowling Green - Joelyn Yurchisin, age 70, loving mother of two, and adoring grandmother of three, went home to heaven on the 3rd of July. Joelyn was born in 1951 in Franklin, PA to the late Robert and Roberta Wheeter McMurdy. She grew up surrounded by her large family; she had 6 other siblings. Joelyn was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and she incorporated that into her motherhood. As a mother, she was generous, loving and kind.
Joelyn was a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room at the Medical Center of Bowling Green for many years. Her natural gift was always serving people. Nursing is a calling, a lifestyle, a way of living. Joelyn is not only remembered by her years as a nurse, but by the difference she made during those years impacting people's lives, by special moments. Joelyn was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church and community. She was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Angela Wick; her son and his wife, Mark Yurchisin II and April of Bowling Green; and her three grandchildren, Luke, Cora Grace and Conner Yurchisin. She will also be dearly missed by her brothers, Jerry, Paul and Fred McMurdy and her sister, Patty Hughes, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Joelyn was also preceded in death by her brothers, Sheriden and Leslie McMurdy.
At Joelyn's request, cremation was chosen. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Joelyn was always generous and cared for others throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joelyn's memory to Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.org
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.