Smiths Grove, KY - John A. Peterson, age 76, passed away peacefully Friday June 25, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky with his family by his side. He was born August 2, 1944 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late John and Erma Marie (Winters) Peterson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Jimmie Lee Peterson, brother Eugene "Babe" Peterson, and sister-in-law Darlene Peterson.
John was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and worked for the Foundry (aka Steel Mill) where he was an overhead crane operator. He loved to fish and play pool and one his common phrases was "Shut the Door". John was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle who will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Townsend Peterson; son John Allen Peterson (Charlotte) of Lewisburg, KY; daughters Kerri Williams (Danny) of Elkton, KY and Tammy Dickens (Kevin) of Brownsville, KY; sister Betty Ann Esposito (Late Ralph Esposito) of Maryland; brother Ronald Peterson (Cindy) of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.