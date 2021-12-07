Bowling Green – John Arthur Potter, Sr., 86, was born to the late Arthur Crandal Potter and Ruth Elizabeth Schmidt Potter on September 12, 1935, in Louisville, KY. He entered his eternal rest on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Potter. John is survived by his children, Beatrice Torrence (Steve), Beth Abbott (Matt), John Potter, Jr. (Vicky), Rick Wyatt (Vicki), Jenny Mitchell (Mike); grandchildren, Cody Potter, Megan Potter, Jonathan Potter, Lindsay Werling, Adrianne Gibson, Tyler Potter, Madison Abbott, Hadley Abbott, Brandi Hughes, Dustin Wyatt, Robert Sanchez, Alexandria “Lexi” Sanchez, Landon Wyatt, Isaac Wyatt, Brad Resch, Mark Phelps, Mandi Phelps, and Anna Mitchell; one brother, Gerald Potter; and 11 great grandchildren. Mr. Potter spent the first forty years of his life in Louisville before moving to Bowling Green, KY, where he spent his remaining years, except for a short time in Dunnellon, FL. The U.S. Air Force veteran worked for 23 years as the plant controller for Holley Carburetor. He was an intensely intelligent man, but simple in his life with one external passion – golf, though he did enjoy dabbling in genealogical research, having traced his family back to AD 400. He loved his wife and family, even risking his own health not to interfere with important events in his children’s lives. Not only was John a good and honorable man, but he was also a believer and member of Christ United Methodist Church. Mr. Potter chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Christ United Methodist Church in Bowling Green located at 716 Cave Mill Road. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Christ United Methodist Church. His remains will be inurned on a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
+1(270)904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
+1(270)726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…