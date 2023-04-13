GLASGOW – John A. Scalise Jr., age 82, of Glasgow, KY, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Mon Valley Care Center, Monongahela. Born October 10, 1940 in Clairton, he was a son of the late John A. Scalise, Sr. and Clementina (Roy) Scalise.
A 1959 graduate of Clairton High School, John received his bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University and his M.Ed. from Western Kentucky University. He retired as a music teacher for the Glasgow School District and then worked until very recently for 27 years as a courier for South Central Bank.
John was a member and lector at St. Helen’s Roman Catholic Church in Glasgow, KY and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Glasgow. In his spare time, he was a co-director of the Glasgow Community Band, an avid sports fan – especially his hometown teams from Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh, loved to work the sticks on Friday nights for Glasgow High School football, and really enjoyed playing with his great-niece-and-nephew Kennedy and Robert.
John is survived by his sister Lucille (Gary Moore) Herndon of Clairton; his nieces and nephews Alexis (Robert) Trubiani of Donora, John (Shannon) Shar of Crafton, Donna (the late Tom) Watson of Pleasant Hills, and Gloria Costa of Jefferson Hills; and also many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Jeanne (Henson) Scalise, who passed away June 6, 2010; his siblings Frank Scalise, Marie Gray, and Esther Shar; his nephew Robert J. Nystrom; and his brother-in-law Joseph Herndon.
There is no visitation for John as per his request. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 AM at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 103 West Brown Street, Glasgow KY, 42141. Interment will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff of OSPTA Hospice and Mon Valley Care Center for their excellent care during John’s convalescence. Arrangements by the A.J. Bekavac Funeral Home, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
