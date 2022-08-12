Bowling Green - Mr. John Albert Crosby Jr., age 79, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
John's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and a private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Cone Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
John was born January 2, 1943, in Chester, SC to the late John Albert Crosby, Sr., and the late Julia K. Dowdle.
John is survived by his wife, Carolyn Driskill Crosby of 20 years. He is also survived by two sons, John Albert Crosby III (Elizabeth) of Coconut Creek, FL, and Joe Tapp (Tammy) of Bowling Green, KY; two daughters, Sonja Tapp Phillips (Brian) of Lebanon, TN, and Jenny Kubic Thomas of Cutler, OH; grandchildren, Jade Crosby, Charlotte Crosby, Muchael Bonham, Kelcy Bonham Schluckbier, Joseph Tapp, Kasey Deel, Shelby Tapp, Savannah Kubic, Kevin Wayne Thomas, and Hunter Thomas; great-great-grandchildren, Paisley Brown, Ellie Jane Brown, Logan Tapp, Colt Tapp, Ryder Tapp, Sophia Rae Deel, Adalee Deel and Austin Taylor.
John retired in 2021 after 16 years from Cherokee County NC school where he was a history teacher and a counselor. He was VP of Human Resources at Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV, Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA and at Commonwealth Health Corporation. He was also the Director of Human Resources at North Broward Hospital District and Caldwell Memorial Hospital. John was also a Counselor and educator at Caldwell Community College. John served as Senior Warden of Christ Episcopal Church in Murphy, NC, and was active in Lions Club, and Rotary Club. John was proud of his accomplishments, especially earning his degrees. He received his Bachelor degree in History at Wake Forest, his Masters at Appalachian State University and his Doctorate of Education at Virginia Tech.
He loved his wife unconditionally. He loved his family and spending time with them. John encouraged and shaped so many lives. He was an avid Cyclist, who completed the assault of Mount Mitchell and marathon runner. John was loved dearly by all and was called Doc by his students.
