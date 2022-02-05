Bowling Green - John Allen Conrad, 58, succumbed to injuries sustained in an auto accident on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 30 years, Angela "Angie" Conrad; daughter Kathleen "Kate"Conrad; son Ian Allen Conrad; father Dwight Allen Conrad; Step Mother Ruby Conrad; sisters Carmen White, Nicole Wall, Rebecca Veyon and Donna Conrad; and In-Laws Freddie and Ann Arie.

John is preceded in death by his beloved mother Mildred "Billie" Conrad.

John was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 12, 1963. After graduation from High School, he served in the Air Force where he worked on the SR71 airplane. He then went on to college at Florida College in Temple Terrace where he received a Liberal Arts Degree. He then moved to Bowling Green, Ky and attended Western Kentucky University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in History. John began working at Country Oven Bakery in 1998. He held various positions in the plant over the next 22 years, most recently in a management position in Human Resources.

John was a faithful Christian and a long time member of the Eastside Church of Christ. He was a mentor, Bible class teacher and often participated in worship services. John loved history, especially military history and he loved old military movies. John was also an avid gamer and enjoyed a variety of video games. He loved kayaking and enjoyed the peace and serenity of being out on the water. Another one of his favorite things to do was to take long rides in the country with his children.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, February 12 from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 1 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will follow service in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family is exploring other options for donations to be made in John's memory. Angie said, "John was the one with the green thumb". Please consider donating to one of the worthy causes selected by John's family. Once the organizations have been identified they will be noted on the funeral home website in addition, envelopes will be made available at the funeral home during the visitation and service.