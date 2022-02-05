...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.The Green River continues to rise at Rochester and Woodbury, with
crests expected either later today or Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued later this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 29.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Saturday was 29.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Bowling Green - John Allen Conrad, 58, succumbed to injuries sustained in an auto accident on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 30 years, Angela "Angie" Conrad; daughter Kathleen "Kate"Conrad; son Ian Allen Conrad; father Dwight Allen Conrad; Step Mother Ruby Conrad; sisters Carmen White, Nicole Wall, Rebecca Veyon and Donna Conrad; and In-Laws Freddie and Ann Arie.
John is preceded in death by his beloved mother Mildred "Billie" Conrad.
John was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 12, 1963. After graduation from High School, he served in the Air Force where he worked on the SR71 airplane. He then went on to college at Florida College in Temple Terrace where he received a Liberal Arts Degree. He then moved to Bowling Green, Ky and attended Western Kentucky University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in History. John began working at Country Oven Bakery in 1998. He held various positions in the plant over the next 22 years, most recently in a management position in Human Resources.
John was a faithful Christian and a long time member of the Eastside Church of Christ. He was a mentor, Bible class teacher and often participated in worship services. John loved history, especially military history and he loved old military movies. John was also an avid gamer and enjoyed a variety of video games. He loved kayaking and enjoyed the peace and serenity of being out on the water. Another one of his favorite things to do was to take long rides in the country with his children.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, February 12 from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 1 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will follow service in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family is exploring other options for donations to be made in John's memory. Angie said, "John was the one with the green thumb". Please consider donating to one of the worthy causes selected by John's family. Once the organizations have been identified they will be noted on the funeral home website in addition, envelopes will be made available at the funeral home during the visitation and service.
