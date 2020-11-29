Bowling Green, Kentucky – Musician John B. Edmonds, 75 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Warren County, Kentucky. John was preceded in death by his parents Ashur Jewell Edmonds & Addie Jane Frierson-Edmonds. John is survived by a brother Marshall (Regina) Edmonds of Henderson, Kentucky. Nephews, Rev. Kevin (Hazel) Edmonds and Rev. Lindsay (Gloria) Edmonds, niece Sherry (Keith) Donaldson; cousin, Betty Pettiford; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. All Services-Private. Services To Be Live-Streamed Via Burnam & Son Mortuary-Facebook Page.