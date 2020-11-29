Bowling Green, Kentucky – Musician John B. Edmonds, 75 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Warren County, Kentucky. John was preceded in death by his parents Ashur Jewell Edmonds & Addie Jane Frierson-Edmonds. John is survived by a brother Marshall (Regina) Edmonds of Henderson, Kentucky. Nephews, Rev. Kevin (Hazel) Edmonds and Rev. Lindsay (Gloria) Edmonds, niece Sherry (Keith) Donaldson; cousin, Betty Pettiford; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. All Services-Private. Services To Be Live-Streamed Via Burnam & Son Mortuary-Facebook Page.
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS