Rockfield, Kentucky – John B. Sloman '"POP" age 75 of Rockfield died Tuesday October 26 at his residence. He was born in Springfield, IL to the late Wheeler and Catherine Bentley Sloman. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam and retired from Stewart and Richey as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He attended Hillvue Heights Church.
John lived by the rules taught from his parents always do what you know is right and to always help someone in need. Anyone who ever meet him would tell you if you didn't want the truth or his opinion don't ask and often he would give it even if you didn't ask. His family was the most important thing in the world and his family included our children often referred to as 'HIS STRAYS" but once you were one of his you stayed one of his one friend from childhood that he had coffee with on Sunday mornings, friends he has worked with over the years and friends he had breakfast with. John touched people lives around the world even a small child in Vietnam he was photographed with by a news reporter that went across the United States. He didn't often say in words that he loved you because he lived by the rule don't tell but show and sometimes it was "watch out for my deer" when you left the house to him being the first call a lot of people with problems or celebrations wanted to share with him first, he was a great advice giver to so many. He was our Superman.
John is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rita J. Duncan Sloman of Rockfield, KY. His children, Wendy Sloman (Pam) of Lebanon, Indiana, Jason Sloman (Sumar) of Williamsville, IL, Tammie Sloman McClanahan (Randy) Dade City, FL., Kimberly DeVault (Tracie ) of Rolla, Mo., John D. Lewis of Tiskilwa, IL., Angela Holliday of Dade City, FL., Jennifer Parker of Bowling Green, KY., Jeremy Barger (Kristen) of Irvington, KY. Grandchildren, Dalton Stradtner of Franklin, KY., Madisyn, Jaiden and Landin Sloman all 3 of Williamsville, IL., Tyler (Gabby) and Hunter (Tiffany) Decker both of Bowling Green, KY., Joshua Taxel and Callee DeVault both of Rolla, MO., Hannah Parker of Bowling Green, KY., Dalton Barger of Irvington, KY., and JD Lewis of Bloomington, IL. Sisters, Rachel Broughton (Perry) of Pawnee, IL., and Maude Higgins (Duane) of Matthews, N.C. Great grandson Lucas Decker and great granddaughter, Braelynn Stradtner. Several nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces and cousins. A host of friends.
Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of John's life will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, November 6, with the service starting at 4:00 pm the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillvue Heights building fund in Memory of John.