Bowling Green - John B. Stone, 101 of Bowling Green, KY, died November 22, 2019. John was born in Hanover, Indiana, the oldest son and fifth child of Charles and Fayetta Boughman Stone. He grew up in Marion, IN, graduated from Marion High School and attended both Purdue and Ball State Universities receiving his B.S., Masters and Doctorate in education and administration. He retired from 41 years in public education, the last 27 years as a high school principal. He lived in several Indiana communities and was active in all of them; Muncie, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Rochester and North Miami. He served as Red Cross director, Boy Scout leader, Little League coach, trustee and elder of the Presbyterian Church, Sunday School teacher, chairman of the Youth Advisory Board, president of the Exchange Club. He was active in both Rotary and Kiwanis, served eight years on the General Commission the State Board of Indiana, and was a long-time member of the Indiana State Vocational Board.
John spent four years in military service during WWII and during this time was active in nine different countries. He earned seven battle stars and rose to the rank of Captain. He participated in combat from Normandy to Berlin serving in the third Army under General George Patton. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and nine sisters and is survived by his wife of 78 years, Mabel "Mame" Coleman Stone of Bowling Green, KY, two sons; J. Kenton Stone and Craig C. Stone (Bette) of Russellville, KY, three grandsons; Nathan Stone (Shannon) of Nashville, TN, Justin Stone (Eveling) of Knoxville, TN, J. Kenton Stone, II of Owensboro, KY, one granddaughter; McKenzie Stone Varnes (Andrew) of Sheffield, England, three great grandsons; Matthew and Jaden Stone and Thomas Varnes, two great granddaughters; Rosie Varnes and Jaclyn Stone. He is also survived by one brother; Dr. Robert C. Stone of Ligonier, IN. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green or Christian Health Communities. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. The Services have been entrusted to Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.