Bowling Green - John B. Wheeler, 95, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Timothy Carpenter Wheeler and Irene Howell Wheeler and husband to the late Virgie Ruth Price Wheeler. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Wheeler, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Mr. Wheeler was a lifelong farmer, a production assistant at Holley Carburetor and member of Providence Knob Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Fred Wheeler (Brenda), J.B. Wheeler (Vickie), David Wheeler (Jennifer) and Jack Wheeler; one daughter, Jane McGinnis (Leslie); six grandchildren, Laura Towe (Aaron), Wayne Wheeler (Tina), Jamie Lay, Jason McGinnis, Jared McGinnis (Ashley), Jessica McGinnis Myers (Jimmy); step grandchildren, Shannon Ward (Matt) and Travis Williams; thirteen great grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sylvia Easton (Julian); brothers-in-law, James Price (Dixie), Roy Morehead and Aaron Beals; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Special thanks to all of our caregivers, especially Sherry and Carlie.
Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Alzheimer's Association.